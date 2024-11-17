Bo Nickal trolls fans who booed him following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig

By Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Bo Nickal is taking the boobirds in stride.

Bo Nickal UFC 309

Nickal was featured on the main card of UFC 309 this past Saturday night. The rising middleweight shared the Octagon with seasoned veteran Paul Craig. The fight stood on the feet for three rounds, and it was Nickal who earned the unanimous decision win.

Fans inside Madison Square Garden weren’t impressed by Nickal and even chanted “overrated.”

RELATED: UFC 309 RESULTS: BO NICKAL DEFEATS PAUL CRAIG (HIGHLIGHTS)

Bo Nickal Takes Booing During UFC 309 in Stride

Bo Nickal  was in good spirits during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, and didn’t sound bothered by the boos (via MMAJunkie).

“I was pumped,” Nickal told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “They were like, ‘Bo-ooooo.’ How many times does MSG chant your name for that long? So I’m pumped about it. It was great.”

While Nickal had been finishing his opponents, he’s happy to go the distance for the first time in his young pro MMA career.

“Definitely, it’s way better for me and my development,” Nickal said. “If you look at my cage time and what I had before this, I over-doubled it, for sure. That’s something that for me I’ve really cornered myself with this reputation of a guy who finishes them and destroys them – because that’s when the expectation is set. My expectation is to compete to the best of my ability at 100 percent effort. It’s not anything to do with the result. It doesn’t matter: decisions, submissions, knockouts. I’m definitely not disappointed with this result. I was way more disappointed with my last fight and I subbed the guy. This fight for me was picture-perfect.”

While Nickal may not be on the Khamzat Chimaev express to the top of the mountain, he did score a win over a savvy veteran, who has victories  over the likes of Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev. Nickal is only seven fights into his pro MMA career.

What’s next for Nickal remains to be seen, but many agree that the prospect needs some more fights before being thrown to the wolves.

