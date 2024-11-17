UFC 309 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler take home FOTN

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

The Octagon returned to Madison Sqaure Garden for tonight’s UFC 309 event, and five fighters wound up taking home $50k bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a heavyweight title bout featuring Jon Jones taking on former champion Stipe Miocic. The contest proved to be another dominant performance from the greatest MMA fighter of all time in Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ nearly finished Stipe Miocic in the opening round with some brutal elbows, but the former champ showcased his heart to survive the initial onslaught. While Miocic did better in round two, it was still clearly Jon’s fight to lose. Then, in round three, ‘Bones’ landed a spinning back kick that put Miocic down for good. Some follow up ground and pound was all Jones needed to end the fight.

UFC 309 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. The pairs second meeting resulted in another absolute thriller. Charles Oliveira was able to dominate Michael Chandler in both the standup and on the ground throughout the first four rounds, but ‘Iron’ came back with an unbelievable comeback sequence in round five. Despite Chandler’s late and devastating onslaught, ‘Do Bronx’ weathered the storm and wound up taking the former Bellator champ down multiple times in the final minute to close out the fight.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 309 co-main event. ‘Do Bronx’ ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jon Jones earned an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic (see that here).

Performance of the night: Oban Elliott pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Bassil Hafez (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ramiz Brahimaj took home an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Mickey Gall (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 309 event in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Pros react after Jon Jones TKO's Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024
UFC 309 Results: Jon Jones stops Stipe Miocic (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler at UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

Several pro fighters took to ‘X’ with reactions following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 309 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

UFC 309 Results: Bo Nickal defeats Paul Craig (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig.

UFC 309: 'Jones vs. Miocic' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders pulled from UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a major hit as a bout between former middleweight champ Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders has been pulled from the card.

Shavkat Rakhmonov expresses his “disappointment” in the welterweight division after booking Ian Machado Garry for UFC 310, ‘The Future’ responds

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov has expressed his disappointment at how the welterweight division has acted in the wake of his Belal Muhammad fight getting canceled.

Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington is set to replace Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley.

Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.