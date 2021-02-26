Charles Oliveira says he’s ready to “move on” from Dustin Poirier fight, “The Diamond” responds

Charles Oliveira says he’s ready to “move on” from a potential fight with Dustin Poirier—and Poirier isn’t losing any sleep over that remark.

Earlier this week, UFC commentator Joe Rogan called for a lightweight title fight between Oliveira and Poirier, with the division’s reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring.

“That would have been an interesting fight to see: [Oliveira] vs Khabib,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (h/t Essentially Sports). “The way Oliveira controlled [Tony Ferguson] on the ground—we wanted to know what would happen [if Ferguson fought Nurmagomedov] because Tony is dangerous off his back… I’m more interested to see Oliveira fight for the title than anybody in that division.

“I believe [Nurmagomedov] is the GOAT of that division, but I don’t know what would have happened with Oliveira until you see it,” Rogan continued. “With Oliveira there are moments—like when Cub Swanson knocked him out—there’s moments when you go back in his career and you go, ‘this guy is not the greatest.’ Then you see him in some fights like the Kevin Lee fight, and he’s just so technical, everything’s so good. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t force anything.

“Man, I want to see him fight for the title,” Rogan concluded. “I wanna see him fight Dustin.”

In a response to BJPENN.com’s article about Rogan’s remarks, Oliveira affirmed his desire to fight Poirier, but noted that he’s ready to “move on” amid the America’s perceived disinterest in the matchup.

“Me too [Joe Rogan], but Dustin has other plans,” Oliveira wrote. “So let’s move on.”

This comment from Oliveira prompted a response from Poirier. See what he had to say below:

“Respect… Here’s the link Incase you want a bottle of hotsauce,” Poirier wrote in response to Oliveira, sharing a link to his hot sauce company’s website.

