Joe Rogan campaigns for UFC lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants to see a lightweight title fight between top contenders Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

The lightweight title will seemingly soon be up for grabs with the division’s longtime champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, poised to ride off into the sunset. If that’s indeed the way things shake out, the UFC will need to crown a new champ in Nurmagomedov’s stead.

In that event, Rogan believes there’s no better choice than a Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

“That would have been an interesting fight to see: [Oliveira] vs Khabib,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (h/t Essentially Sports). “The way Oliveira controlled [Tony Ferguson] on the ground—we wanted to know what would happen [if Ferguson fought Nurmagomedov] because Tony is dangerous off his back… I’m more interested to see Oliveira fight for the title than anybody in that division.

“I believe [Nurmagomedov] is the GOAT of that division, but I don’t know what would have happened with Oliveira until you see it,” Rogan continued. “With Oliveira there are moments—like when Cub Swanson knocked him out—there’s moments when you go back in his career and you go, ‘this guy is not the greatest.’ Then you see him in some fights like the Kevin Lee fight, and he’s just so technical, everything’s so good. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t force anything.

“Man, I want to see him fight for the title,” Rogan concluded. “I wanna see him fight Dustin.”

As Rogan suggests, Oliveira is currently riding an impressive decision win over Tony Ferguson and a submission defeat of Kevin Lee. Those wins pushed his current streak to eight-straight. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight streak, having defeated Dan Hooker by decision in 2020, and Conor McGregor by TKO to kick off 2021.

