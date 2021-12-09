Rashad Evans explains why he is returning to MMA: “I’m not crazy, I know what this is and what this is about”

UFC legend Rashad Evans has explained why he has made the decision to return to competitive mixed martial arts.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rashad Evans would be coming out of retirement to compete for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion in their US debut. While he doesn’t yet have an opponent, we do know that he’ll be competing on the January 28 card.

Evans last fought back in June 2018 when he lost to Anthony Smith at light heavyweight and, ironically enough, Smith was one of the people he spoke to about why he’s returning in the following interview with SiriusXM.

"I just want to feel that feeling again." @SugaRashadEvans discusses his return from retirement with Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) and @RJcliffordMMA ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7zRT1m9ZLu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 7, 2021

“I’m not crazy, I know what this is and what this is about,” Evans said. “It doesn’t take away the significance of it. Sometimes we get to the mindset where we’re like ‘if I’m not chasing the belt, then I’m not chasing anything’. But for me, to compete is my reward. For me to do it in a way and a shape that I want to, that’s all I need to be honest. I just see life differently. I know what I’m capable of when I’m at my best and I just want to feel that feeling again.”

Quotes via MMA News

Evans, who is now 42 years old, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion – but his last win came against Chael Sonnen in November 2013. Since then, he’s lost five straight and been knocked out by Glover Teixeira and the aforementioned Anthony Smith.

It’s a risk for him to enter the cage again after three and a half years away, but it’s one he’s willing to take.

How do you think Rashad Evans will fare in his return to competitive MMA? Could this be the start of a second chapter for him in the sport?