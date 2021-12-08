UFC 269 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier title fight

In the main event of UFC 269, the lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira looks to defend the belt for the first time against Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is the betting underdog as he’s +140 while the challenger is a -160 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe it will be Poirier finally becoming a UFC champion as he will dethrone Oliveira.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: That is such a great fight. I’m pulling for Poirier as he has been in the game for so long and he’s on a roll and I think his time is now to win the belt.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: That is a tough one. Charles Oliveira has continued to evolve but Poirier is so well-rounded. This will be a back-and-forth fight with both men likely coming close to winning it but I’m going with Poirier.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: That is a crazy fight but I think Oliveira will finish him. Poirier is super tough but Oliveira finds ways to get ahold of a choke or land a punch, he is a finisher.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with the champ in Oliveira. I know Poirier is well-rounded but I think Oliveira is so dominant right now and his confidence is at an all-time high. He’s also so dangerous on the ground and on the feet and will overwhelm Oliveira.

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: Dustin Poirier by stoppage sometime in the later rounds.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one. Oliveira has shown he has hands, too. I don’t think he is as good of a striker as Poirier, but he is awkward. I’ll probably go with Oliveira just cause he finds ways to finish ways.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Poirier with a late finish. I think after the halfway point in the third round, probably in the championship rounds.

Andre Ewell, UFC featherweight: I feel like Poirier will win but you can’t count out Oliveira as he is dangerous everywhere.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I got Oliveira. People keep on sleeping on him but he is legit and will finally get some respect with the win over Poirier.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: Probably Poirier. I think he is the better striker but Oliveira is dangerous and can maybe get it there.

***

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Dan Ige, Diego Ferreira, Eryk Anders, Vince Morales

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Stephen Thompson, Josh Emmett, Chris Daukaus, Randy Costa, Andre Ewell, Louis Smolka

Who do you think will win the UFC 269 main event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier?