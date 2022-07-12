Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Alex Volkanovksi following talks of his possible move to lightweight

Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Alex Volkanovski following talks of his possible move to the UFC lightweight division.

It’s true that Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) is just coming off a victory against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) at UFC 276 on July 2nd. It was the third time the two featherweights had met in the Octagon and the third loss for ‘Blessed‘. Volkanovski seems to be impossible to beat, his only defeat was way back in 2013 against Corey Nelson (19-8 MMA).

Following his latest win, Volkanovski has indicated he wants to move up to lightweight and try to become a double-champ.

Currently the lightweight division has no champ as Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was stripped of the belt when he didn’t make weight at UFC 274 in May of this year. Although ‘Do Bronx’ did beat Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) he was not awarded the title.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In speaking with ‘The Schmo’, Oliveira, while crediting Volkanovski’s achievements, had this to say about his possible move to lightweight (h/t MMANews):

“He’s a very tough guy, and I know he has made history (at) 145. But everybody who thinks about moving up to 155 has to think very well, because it’s a very, very, very hard division.”

Charles Oliveira is now looking towards his chance to recapture the belt. UFC President, Dana White, has indicated that Oliveira will return to the cage in October or November of this year. Rumors are swirling that his opponent will be Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) who is on a 10 fight winning streak and worthy of a title shot.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It has also been suggested that an Charles Oliveira match-up with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) would be the ticket, but the Irishman may not be ready to re-enter the Octagon until late 2022 or early 2023.

Would you like to see Volkanovski move to the lightweight division?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!