Dustin Jacoby expecting a “15-minute war” against “durable” Da Un Jung at UFC Long Island: “I’m there to defend my spot”

Dustin Jacoby has been in talks to fight Da Un Jung to fight in the past, so he’s excited it’s finally coming to fruition at UFC Long Island.

Jacoby is coming off a decision win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in a fight he barely threw any kicks due to an ankle injury. Given kicks are a big part of his game, he needed to take some time off and now that he’s healthy he’s excited to return on Saturday at UFC Long Island.

“I think is a great timeframe for myself, I had some injuries before my last fight that I needed to get healed up which I was able to do,” Jacoby said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Then enjoy some time off and get into camp for about 10 weeks and I’m very confident going into this fight.”

Although Jacoby is now ranked 15th at light heavyweight, he is fighting an unranked opponent which is a bit disappointing. However, he says there were options to fight ahead of him but he wasn’t ready due to him healing up his injuries.

Once he was offered Da Un Jung at UFC Long Island, he was eager for the challenge as the two have been in talks to fight one another in the past.

“There were some options available but I wasn’t ready to fight. They had given me some names for June but I wasn’t ready to compete due to my injuries,” Jacoby explained. “They gave me Jung and they have offered him in the past but for whatever reason, it has never worked out. It will now happen on July 16. He’s a great opponent 15-2, 4-0 in the UFC with a draw and I think they are trying to push him and giving him an opportunity to enter the top-15 and I’m there to defend my spot.”

Why Dustin Jacoby is excited about the fight is due to the fact Jung is a heavy-handed boxer which should make it a striking battle. Jacoby believes he can strike with anyone and expects it to be a very fun fight for the fans, which likely leads to a 15-minute war.

“I really like the fight, he’s a strong boxer that likes to throw some heat. I’m a kickboxer and I love the standup battles, it’s a great style for the fans and hopefully, I can get a performance of the night bonus that has been alluding me… He is super durable and will give him credit for that and I’m in it for the long haul and I’m ready for a 15-minute war. I see myself coming out on top and may the best win that night,” Jacoby said.

Should Jacoby get his hand raised on Saturday against Jung, the plan is to face a top-10 opponent later this year and prove he is a legit title contender.

“Absolutely, I don’t see myself moving up because I’m not fighting ahead of me, like maybe I move up one spot if it’s a spectacular performance, who knows,” Jacoby said. “At the same time, my goal is to get the win over Jung and fight a top-ranked guy. The division is wide open and there are a bunch of dogs ahead of me and guys that like to throw down.”

