x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Charles Oliveira claims his “weaknesses are ...
MMA NewsCharles OliveiraIslam MakhachevUFCUFC 280

Charles Oliveira claims his “weaknesses are long gone” ahead of UFC 280 fight, vows to KO Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton

Charles Oliveira says he no longer has any weaknesses ahead of his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev.

Early on in Oliveira’s UFC career, many called him a quitter as they claimed he looked for ways out of fights when it wasn’t going his way. That has continued to follow him throughout his career as Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje both said he would quit when they fought him which didn’t prove to be the case.

- Advertisement -

With that, heading into his UFC 280 vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, Oliveira says he is a complete fighter and has no weaknesses. He also believes he’s too dangerous for Makhachev and will KO him early.

“I would think a lot about trying to take Charles down. He fought against strikers who were afraid to go to the ground. I’m not afraid of it,” Oliveira said on a UFC promo video. “With my BJJ, if you make a mistake, I’ll finish you off. I’m a better striker, better on the ground, better wrestler, I have no weaknesses. My weaknesses are long gone, that’s the truth. I’ll make history, the belt comes back home, I’ll knock him out in the first round.”

- Advertisement -

Charles Oliveira has made it known he plans to finish Islam Makhachev and appears to be oozing with confidence heading into the fight. He believes he has all the tools to reclaim his belt and become the lightweight champ once again.

Oliveira enters UFC 280 on an 11-fight winning streak and coming off back-to-back submission wins over Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier to defend his belt for the first time. He won the vacant belt by knocking out Michael Chandler. In his career, he holds notable wins over Jim Miller, Clay Guida, Jeremy Stephens, Darren Elkins, and Nik Lentz among others.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will KO Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 as he says?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleBeneil Dariush explains how Mateusz Gamrot inspired him, vows to finish the Pole at UFC 280: “He’s that first generation of the new guard”
Next articleDaniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy