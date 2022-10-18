Charles Oliveira claims his “weaknesses are long gone” ahead of UFC 280 fight, vows to KO Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira says he no longer has any weaknesses ahead of his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev.

Early on in Oliveira’s UFC career, many called him a quitter as they claimed he looked for ways out of fights when it wasn’t going his way. That has continued to follow him throughout his career as Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje both said he would quit when they fought him which didn’t prove to be the case.

With that, heading into his UFC 280 vacant lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, Oliveira says he is a complete fighter and has no weaknesses. He also believes he’s too dangerous for Makhachev and will KO him early.

“I would think a lot about trying to take Charles down. He fought against strikers who were afraid to go to the ground. I’m not afraid of it,” Oliveira said on a UFC promo video. “With my BJJ, if you make a mistake, I’ll finish you off. I’m a better striker, better on the ground, better wrestler, I have no weaknesses. My weaknesses are long gone, that’s the truth. I’ll make history, the belt comes back home, I’ll knock him out in the first round.”

Charles Oliveira has made it known he plans to finish Islam Makhachev and appears to be oozing with confidence heading into the fight. He believes he has all the tools to reclaim his belt and become the lightweight champ once again.

Oliveira enters UFC 280 on an 11-fight winning streak and coming off back-to-back submission wins over Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier to defend his belt for the first time. He won the vacant belt by knocking out Michael Chandler. In his career, he holds notable wins over Jim Miller, Clay Guida, Jeremy Stephens, Darren Elkins, and Nik Lentz among others.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will KO Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 as he says?

