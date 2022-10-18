Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career.

This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.

Heading into the lightweight title clash, the American Kickboxing Academy product is a sizeable favorite. While the odds have shifted quite a lot since the line opened, Makhachev is still the betting favorite heading into Saturday.

However, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes the fight is closer than the odds suggest. ‘DC’ is a longtime training partner of Islam Makhachev, and has publicly lobbied for him to receive a title shot for a long time.

However, that doesn’t mean the Hall of Famer believes the matchup is an easy one. In fact, Cormier believes that Charles Oliveira has a sizeable chance at victory on Saturday and that his style can work effectively against Makhachev.

“This to me, is the greatest fight the UFC could put on for the rest of the year,” stated Cormier on the DC & RC podcast. “Because, I believe it is the most competitive fight that the UFC can put on for the rest of the year. I do believe that Do Bronx has the style, and the ability to fight and beat Islam Makhachev.”

He continued, “I’ve always thought that, but it’s like people want me to go and crap on my friend. I’m not going to crap on my friend to make people feel better, I believe and am confident that he will win the fight and become the champion. But, I do recognize that this is by far the greatest challenge that Islam has ever had in his UFC career.”

“I’m not just talking about recently,” Cormier concluded. “Charles Oliveira, in the way he’s fighting right now, is as dangerous as anyone in the entire UFC. That’s why this fight is so good.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

