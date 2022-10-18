x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the...
MMA NewsCharles OliveiraDaniel CormierJustin GaethjeUFCUFC 280

Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”

Josh Evanoff

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career.

This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.

- Advertisement -

Heading into the lightweight title clash, the American Kickboxing Academy product is a sizeable favorite. While the odds have shifted quite a lot since the line opened, Makhachev is still the betting favorite heading into Saturday.

However, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes the fight is closer than the odds suggest. ‘DC’ is a longtime training partner of Islam Makhachev, and has publicly lobbied for him to receive a title shot for a long time.

- Advertisement -

However, that doesn’t mean the Hall of Famer believes the matchup is an easy one. In fact, Cormier believes that Charles Oliveira has a sizeable chance at victory on Saturday and that his style can work effectively against Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira Justin Gaethje
(via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

“This to me, is the greatest fight the UFC could put on for the rest of the year,” stated Cormier on the DC & RC podcast. “Because, I believe it is the most competitive fight that the UFC can put on for the rest of the year. I do believe that Do Bronx has the style, and the ability to fight and beat Islam Makhachev.”

He continued, “I’ve always thought that, but it’s like people want me to go and crap on my friend. I’m not going to crap on my friend to make people feel better, I believe and am confident that he will win the fight and become the champion. But, I do recognize that this is by far the greatest challenge that Islam has ever had in his UFC career.”

“I’m not just talking about recently,” Cormier concluded. “Charles Oliveira, in the way he’s fighting right now, is as dangerous as anyone in the entire UFC. That’s why this fight is so good.”

- Advertisement -

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleCharles Oliveira claims his “weaknesses are long gone” ahead of UFC 280 fight, vows to KO Islam Makhachev
Next articleJiri Prochazka reveals he recently spent three days in a dark room without food to prepare for Glover Teixeira rematch: “There you can work with your demons”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy