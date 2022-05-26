Charles Oliveira blasts Conor McGregor over failing to answer his latest callout: “He ran”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has his thoughts on Conor McGregor not agreeing to fight him.

The Brazilian is fresh off a victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 275 earlier this month. However, the win came a day after a defeat. Oliveira was famously stripped of his lightweight title due to missing weight the day prior.

With the win over Gaethje, he was granted the opportunity to get a title shot next. If Oliveira had his way, he would fight former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, next. The two men have traded words over social media over the past year.

The Irishman is slated to return later this year after suffering a broken leg last year. However, despite being rumored to face Oliveira first, he’s instead pivoted toward a move to welterweight. McGregor has stated that he wants to fight welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, next.

Charles Oliveira has now given his thoughts on Conor McGregor turning down a fight with him. In an interview with Canal Encarada, the former champion stated that he believes ‘The Notorious’ ran from a fight with him. He also stated that he believes that McGregor’s losing streak has to do with the fight not happening.

“I think when we’re on a losing streak, we should think a lot about who our next opponent will be. I think for some time now, he [Conor McGregor] has been thinking a lot that I’m the division problem. That I’m a problem to fight him. I think the answer has already been given. He ran, is in shock at what could happen.” (h/t Mirror Fighting)

As for who Charles Oliveira believes he could fight next, he’s stated that he will fight the winner of a proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush next.

What do you think about Charles Oliveira’s comments about Conor McGregor?

