Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman continue to trade insults, Henry Cejudo chimes in on the feud

Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman continue to trade insults, resulting in Henry Cejudo chiming in on their feud.

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants his next fight to be against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA).

McGregor (22-6 MMA), who has been out of the Octagon since UFC 264, back in July of 2021, where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). It was their trilogy fight, resulting in The Irishman breaking his leg in a first round stoppage loss. ‘The Notorious’ is back training and aiming to be back in the cage this summer.

Conor McGregor took to ‘Twitter‘ to post to Usman:

3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

The one and only one to ever do it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2022

Which led Usman to respond via ‘Twitter’ sporting 3 pictures of Conor in 3 different submission losses in 3 different weight classes = ‘333’:

“I’ll just leave this here!!!”

Apparently Henry Cejudo was following the two fighters tweets and weighed in by commenting:

You will be the first to “attempt”because we all know your Dana privilege but I will be the first 3 division champion. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/zuwdvL6Pbs — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 7, 2022

“You will be the first to “attempt” because we all know your Dana privilege but I will be the first 3 division champion.@The NotoriousMMA”

McGregor, the former champion, wants to face Kamaru Usman to become a three-weight world champion. The accomplishment has yet to be reached by any fighter in UFC history.

Usman, previously posted a tweet asking fans if they wanted to see a murder, referencing that would be the result if the two fighters should meet inside the Octagon.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) announced his retirement back in 2020 after defeating Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) at UFC 249.

But apparently Henry ‘Triple C’ wants to remind everyone, especially Conor McGregor why he is the one called ‘Triple C’ and proud of it.

2008 Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Gold (champion)

2018 UFC FW champion with 1 successful title defense (champion)

2019 UFC BW champion with 1 successful title defense (champion)

Would you like to see a McGregor vs Usman match-up? What do you think of Cejudo weighing in on their feud?