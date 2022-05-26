Tito Ortiz confirms that he will retire from MMA in 2022, hopes for Shogun Rua UFC fight: “I have a lot of respect for him”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has announced he’ll have one more fight. He’d also like it to be in the UFC against fellow former champion Shogun Rua.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ is currently riding a three-fight winning streak in the cage. However, his last combat sports appearance was a boxing match against Anderson Silva in September 2021. That sole boxing match was a first-round knockout loss.

Since that defeat, Ortiz has been quiet as to a possible return. The 47-year-old has been busy with a lot of out-of-the-cage political activities. Ortiz was notably the Mayor pro tempore of his hometown but re-signed from his position last year.

With his political career now done, Tito Ortiz has confirmed that he wants one more fight. In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion confirmed that his combat sports career will be done this year.

Furthermore, he would like his career to end in the UFC. While he’s had his public battles with the promotion and Dana White, he would like to return for a specific fight.

Ortiz would like to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Shogun Rua in his retirement fight. The Brazilian has previously stated that he’s going to retire in his next outing.

“It’s never over. I think I made that mistake with UFC when I said, ‘I’ll never fight for the UFC ever again’. Now I think about it, that’d be an amazing last fight for myself and for Shogun Rua. I know Shogun has his last fight with the UFC, we’re in kind of the same era, so it’d be nice to see Tito Ortiz vs. Shogun. I’d like that.” (h/t MMANews)

Tito Ortiz continued, “I have a lot of respect for Shogun, I think he’s an amazing former champion, an amazing fighter. I watched his last fight, I thought he won but they ended up giving it to ‘OSP.’ So, I don’t know, let’s see what happens in the future.”

Do you want to see Tito Ortiz vs. Shogun Rua?