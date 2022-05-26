Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor will return against Michael Chandler: “He’s taken the UFC by storm”

Daniel Cormier believes former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler next.

The Irishman has been out of action since his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the contest, handing him the loss. Due to the injury, he’s been forced out of action for nearly a year.

However, McGregor has declared that he will return soon. In the meantime, he’s been rumored to fight several top names in the UFC. He’s been linked to bouts with Kamaru Usman, Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, and more.

If it’s up to former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier, ‘The Notorious’ would fight the aforementioned Diaz. However, ‘DC’ believes instead that Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler next.

The former Bellator champion has been calling out the Irishman for a while now. Cormier discussed the possible fight between Chandler and McGregor on the ESPN YouTube channel.

“Who he should fight is Nate Diaz. They should complete this trilogy. It’s a massive fight. Both guys are not necessarily in the title picture right now. It’s a fun fight. We’ve seen it twice and both of them have delivered. I think it’s evenly matched, so I think he should fight Nate Diaz. Who I believe he will fight is Michael Chandler because Michael Chandler has taken the UFC by storm.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Daniel Cormier continued, “I think this fight works. I think Chandler is going to engage him on the terms under which McGregor wants to fight and Chandler is willing to go and fight him at 170,” Cormier said. “So I think he should fight Nate Diaz, [but] I think that he will fight Michael Chandler.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor face Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler?

