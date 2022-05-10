Charles Oliveira reveals plans to take layoff, wants to return in December against Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush winner

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira has revealed his plans for the rest of the year.

‘Do Bronx’ is fresh off his headlining role against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. The bout was supposed to be Oliveira’s second title defense, but he was stripped of his title after missing weight. He wound up winning the bout via first-round submission.

Prior to the bout, the UFC stated that if Oliveira won, he would be the number one contender. They also added that he would face another fighter at a date to be determined in a bid for the vacant lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira has now given his thoughts on what he wants next. After three title bouts in under a year, the former champion has decided to take some time off. The Brazilian would like to return in December, he stated in an interview with Trocação Franca.

Furthermore, when he returns, he has some names in mind. Oliveira would like to face the winner of the proposed lightweight title eliminator bout between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush.

“I think the reality is, Makhachev has to fight Dariush first. They both have to fight and then we’ll see who we’re fighting or not. Makhachev is super tough and deserves all the respect in the world. Dariush is also super tough and has a great team. It will be a great fight, so let them fight first and see what will happen down the line. Like I said, my focus now is going home and getting some rest, and my team will see who we’re fighting. I’ve never ran from a fight and never will. I’ll be there and I’ll be ready [to fight] whoever they put in there with me.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Charles Oliveira continued, “I’ve asked to fight in December [in Brazil]. I deserve this. The Brazilian people deserve this. We deserve this, for this fight to be in Brazil. If it’s Sao Paulo, that’s 100 percent. But I would really like this fight to be in Brazil.”

What do you think about Charles Oliveira’s comments? Who do you want to see him fight next?