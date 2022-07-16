Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev react after their lightweight title fight is announced for UFC 280

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev have issued statements after news broke that they will collide at UFC 280 on October 22.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that Makhachev and Oliveira would meet for the promotions vacant lightweight title earlier today, following an initial report from Ariel Helwani.

The highly anticipated matchup will take place on October 22nd in Abu Dhabi.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was stripped of the 155lbs title after missing weight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. ‘Do Bronx’ did go on to win that match via rear-naked choke just 3:22 into the first round, extending his current win streak to eleven in a row.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) will enter UFC 280 sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year. That win was preceded by a first round submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Charles Oliveira took to Twitter immediately following the UFC’s announcement with the following reaction:

L-E-T-S G-O! Goin' to face Islam Makhachev @ #UFC280, in Abu Dhabi, October 22th. B-O-R-A! Vou lutar contra o Islam Makhachev no UFC 280 (22/10) em Abu Dhabi — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 16, 2022

Shortly thereafter, Islam Makhachev took to social media with the following statement:

October 22, I’m bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah @ufc https://t.co/lpmPg1SB4c — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 16, 2022

Previously discussing a potential matchup with Makhachev, ‘Do Bronx’ shared the following sentiments.

“But look at this, Khabib, you’ve already tried three premonitions about me and missed all three.”

Continuing Charles Oliveira said:

“Look, I won’t say I’m going to submit or knock him out, but I’ll beat him. Listen to this: I will beat Islam Makhachev. The division’s problem is called Charles Oliveira. That’s the division’s problem. It doesn’t matter what they say. If they really want it, I want it, too.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide this October in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

