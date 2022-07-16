UFC Long Island Results: Shane Burgos defeats Charles Jourdain by majority decision (Highlights)

A highly anticipated featherweight contest featuring Shane Burgos taking on Charles Jourdain takes place on today’s UFC Long Island main card.

Burgos (14-3 MMA) last competed in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Billy Quarantillo. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Hurricane’.

Meanwhile, Charles Jourdain (13-4-1 MMA) enters UFC Long Island on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Lando Vannata.

Round one of this men’s featherweight contest begins and Shane Burgos comes forward quickly. Charles Jourdain keeps him at bay with a high kick. He lands another. A low kick from Burgos. Jourdain returns it. A 1-2 from ‘Air’. A big low kick from Burgos. He clinches up to put Jourdain on the cage. A trip takedown from Burgos and he lands on top in half guard. Jourdain up fast, but Burgos kicks off the fence with one hook in and takes his back as Jourdain scrambles. Neck crank from Burgos. Jourdain fights it off. A body triangle now from Shane Burgos. Charles Jourdain stands and shrugs him off. A high kick and a left hand from Jourdain. He follows that up with a low kick and another left. He clinches up and Burgos lands a knee. Jourdain trips him and scores with a 1-2. Big knees now from ‘Air’. Burgos circles away and lands a hard jab. Burgos pressuring now and Jourdain tries a headkick but it doesn’t land clean. A clinch knee from Burgos. A high kick and left hand from Jourdain. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this featherweight contest begins and Charles Jourdain lands a body kick. Shane Burgos with a low kick. The fighters trade lefts. And again. Jourdain lands a right. Jourdain with an elbow to 1-2. Burgos responds. Jourdain goes to the body. Burgos ducks under a punch and lands a takedown. He moves to take the back. Burgos with a body triangle now. Jourdain stands. ‘Hurricane’ looks for a rear-naked choke. Jourdain drops down to avoid and then gets back up to his feet. Burgos goes for the knee again and Jourdain drops back down. Burgos around the face with a neck crank. He doesn’t get the finish and the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Charles Jourdain lands a front kick. Shane Burgos with a low kick but eats a left hook. Another left from Jourdain. Burgos returns with a 1-1. Another couple of lefts from Jourdain. Burgos with a low kick but eats another 1-2. Uppercut from Burgos. Jourdain lands yet another 1-2. An uppercut hook combo from Jourdain and then a couple rights. Burgos with more low kicks. Jourdain lands another 1-2. Left hands from Jourdain and then a 1-2. Another left hook for Jourdain, and another. Burgos with a right. He shoots for a single leg but can’t get it. A heavy flurry from Jourdain. He rocks Burgos and lands several clinch uppercuts. Burgos drops for a single. Jourdain defends it with the headlock and lands some body shots. Hard knees to the body from Jourdain. Burgos up to his feet in the clinch. Jourdain with a flurry and Burgos lands a low kick. More punches from Jourdain to the head and body. He throws a flying knee but Shane Burgos avoids and looks to take the back. He gives up on that and lands a pair of rights. Jourdain with a head kick. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Long Island Result: Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

