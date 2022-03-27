Chael Sonnen provides update on Colby Covington: “Not good”

Chael Sonnen has kept his update on Colby Covington short and sweet.

Covington was allegedly attacked by Jorge Masvidal outside a restaurant in Miami. An eyewitness claimed that Covington was hit three or four times during the incident.

Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief. Masvidal was released on $15,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Chael Sonnen, who is a good friend of Colby took to social media to give a brief update on “Chaos” following the alleged attack.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Not good! You guys keep asking me, ‘How is Colby doing?’ I’m gonna be very light on details, this is not my story to tell. You want an answer? There’s your answer, not good!”

There was a ton of bad blood between Covington and Masvidal going into their UFC 272 clash on March 5. The two used to be friends, roommates, and training partners.

Things got ugly when Covington’s MAGA shtick began to take effect. “Gamebred” has claimed that his relationship with Colby soured when “Chaos” allegedly refused to pay a beloved coach what he was owed. Covington denied that story and says Masvidal’s jealousy is what ended the friendship.

Covington made things quite personal with Masvidal, taking a picture with his estranged wife and saying that “Gamebred” was a “shitty father.” Masvidal had warned Covington that it would be “on sight” if the two crossed paths outside the Octagon even after their bout.

When Covington and Masvidal did clash at UFC 272, it was “Chaos” who won the fight via unanimous decision. His pressure and grappling were too much for Masvidal to handle on that night.

A slew of MMA fighters reacted to Masvidal’s alleged attack on Covington. Nate Diaz, of all people, didn’t like how Masvidal handled himself. Others, such as Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee felt Colby Covington got his comeuppance.

How is Colby doing? pic.twitter.com/2B34YvPM2Q — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 25, 2022