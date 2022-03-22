Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal get into physical altercation in Miami (Video)

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have gotten into a physical altercation in Miami.

It was a Covington (17-3 MMA) vs Masvidal (35-16 MMA) match-up in the welterweight division at UFC 272 on March 5th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The outcome was Colby Covington coming out the victor.

Apparently following their fight inside the Octagon, they have now taken to fighting outside a restaurant in Miami Beach.

According to multiple sources, Covington was dining at Papi Steak with media personalities Bob Menery, ‘the man with the golden voice’ and the Nelk Boys. Upon leaving the restaurant, at approximately 11:30pm, Colby was allegedly attacked by Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal, former friends and teammates turned bitter rivals created quite the stir, with police arriving on scene. The police did take a report but have not disclosed anything further at this time.

In a video obtained by ‘TMZ‘ Colby could be heard stating:

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back.”

Then Covington asks Menery, “How would he even know I’m here?”

“I don’t know,” Menery responded. “You’re all over the internet.”

Jorge Masvidal posted to Twitter soon after. Apparently Masdival and his management team are taking pride in the alleged incident with Masvidal saying:

“Calling this the show-your-face challenge, you know. Um, what’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that s**t, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

What are your thoughts of Masvidal going after Colby outside the cage? Perhaps a publicity stunt or more serious ramifications with charges being laid? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!