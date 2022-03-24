Pro fighters react after Jorge Masvidal is arrested for allegedly attacking Colby Covington

Pro fighters have reacted to Jorge Masvidal’s recent arrest. ‘Gamebred’ is now facing felony battery charges after attacking Colby Covington.

Earlier this month, Masvidal and Covington squared off in the main event of UFC 272. The headliner bout was won by ‘Chaos’ via unanimous decision after outwrestling his former friend inside the Octagon. However, the rivalry didn’t end there.

In the days following the event, both men taunted each other on social media. Colby Covington continually tagged his foe with insults online. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal showed off injuries to his eye, and claims they were caused by illegal eyepokes. Both men said they would fight each other in the street if they saw the other.

Well, it seems that Masvidal was very literal with his comments. Earlier this week, Covington was reportedly at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. It seems that Masvidal got wind of this, and went to the establishment to confront him. Reportedly, the 37-year-old struck Covington multiple times.

As a result, Covington reportedly suffered fractured teeth and a damaged wrist. In addition to his injuries, he’s claimed that his Rolex watch was broken as well. Until last night, it was unclear if Covington was going to press charges in relation to the incident.

Well, it seems that he’s made up his mind. Reportedly, Covington will press charges for the assault, and now Masvidal faces felony battery charges for the event. If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Naturally, the event has earned widespread responses from the MMA community.

See how fellow pro fighters reacted to Jorge Masvidal’s recent arrest below:

More fighter reaction to the recent arrest of UFC star Jorge Masvidal:

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal getting arrested?

 

