Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz slated to return on May 14 against Aleksandar Rakić

Fight fans are in for a pivotal light heavyweight tilt between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakić.

Ariel Helwani reports that the 205-pound collision is set for a UFC Vegas event in May. Here’s the lowdown:

Aleksandar Rakić x Jan Blachowicz scheduled for the May 14 Fight Night main event, per sources. Apex. 5 rounds. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 27, 2022

“Aleksandar Rakić x Jan Blachowicz scheduled for the May 14 Fight Night main event, per sources. Apex. 5 rounds.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Blachowicz is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He lost the gold back in Oct. 2021 against Glover Teixeira. The defeat snapped Blachowicz’s five-fight winning streak. He hadn’t lost a fight since Feb. 2019 prior to meeting Teixeira.

As for Rakić, he’s won two straight. Some even argue that he should be on a 14-fight winning streak right now. His 12-fight win streak was snapped by Volkan Oezdemir back in Dec. 2019 via split decision. Of the eight media outlets accounted for on MMADecisions.com, seven of them had Rakić winning the fight.

Blachowicz and Rakić were expected to collide on March 26. Blachowicz was forced off the UFC Columbus card. Rather than look for a replacement opponent, the UFC decided to reschedule the matchup.

The resume of Blachowicz is one to behold. He’s beaten the likes of current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Corey Anderson, Jacare Souza, and Luke Rockhold to name a few.

Rakić has also been quite impressive inside the Octagon. He’s bested Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, and Jimi Manuwa. Taking a look at the official UFC rankings, Blachowicz holds the number one spot under the champion at light heavyweight, while Rakić has his hold on the number three spot.

Stick with BJPenn.com for more info on the UFC Vegas card scheduled for May 14. We’ll be bringing you info on key additions or potential removals as we get closer to the event.