Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283.

Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.

One man who was watching the contest closely is Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ spent a lot of time training Figueiredo for the trilogy fight, which he was able to win.

This time around, though, it wasn’t meant to be.

In the aftermath of the bout, with the crowd booing him, Moreno said “Viva Mexico, perros”. In the eyes of Cejudo, that was a mistake.

“You just called the Brazilian people dogs,” Cejudo said. “I wouldn’t say that right after, maybe when you’re with your Mexican people, you say that, and they’ll get it. I just think what he said was out of line and out of context, I could also see what he was trying to say or mean by that.”

Cejudo goes after Moreno

“Maybe he just got excited and said the word perro dogs. If you translate it, it’s like, ‘long live Mexico, you dogs. They started throwing all kinds of beer and other things like that.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’d be great to think we could see Henry Cejudo return and take on Brandon Moreno one day. Alas, it seems as if his comeback is going to be focused on the bantamweight division – at least for the time being.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? What do you think is next for Brandon Moreno and will we ever see these two fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!