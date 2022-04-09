Chael Sonnen advocates for possible Logan Paul-Paddy Pimblett UFC fight: “I’m into it!”

Chael Sonnen has given his stamp of approval for the proposed Logan Paul-Paddy Pimblett UFC fight.

Over the last few years, Logan Paul has openly pondered a move into MMA. The 27-year-old was a former high school and collegiate wrestler. Promotions such as Bellator have said they have an interest in the YouTuber. However, Paul, alongside his brother, has shown far more interest in competing under the UFC banner.

Last month, Dana White left the door open for a possible Logan Paul fight in the UFC. Earlier this week, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has given an answer as to who he’d like to face. The 27-year-old called for a fight against UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett.

Chael Sonnen has now jumped in with his thoughts on the proposed matchup on his YouTube channel. Surprisingly, ‘The Bad Guy’ actually approves of the matchup. Sonnen pointed out that the matchup is much fairer because of the weight difference. Paul normally fights at 190-pounds, while Pimblett fights at 155-pounds.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Chael Sonnen on YouTube“I like it. I’m into it, this is no longer a discussion if Logan can go with Paddy. He’s much bigger, when he calls out Paddy he’s saying ‘make me some concessions’. Make the threat of unarmed combat, a little bit smaller. Somebody with a lack of experience like [Logan], but a real willingness, he can take this audience anywhere he wants but will bring it to [the UFC]. He’s willing to put that up, he’s willing to put it on the line.”

Sonnen continued, “I think it’s fair, I also think it’s very reasonable. What is he going to do, call out Jon Jones? Come on, come on. There’s something about it that has a certain flavor, it passes the smell test. I’m into the Paul brothers. I’m probably the last one you thought would say that. But, I’m into them, and I have no problem with Logan calling out Paddy.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments? Would you like to see Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett?