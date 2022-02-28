Logan Paul announces return to Boxing, says he wants to eventually fight in MMA: “It excites me”

Logan Paul is seemingly heading back to the world of combat sports.

The older Paul brother was the first to garner a lot of popularity from boxing. First boxing fellow YouTuber KSI in a PPV event in 2018, the two rematched in 2019 with Matchroom Boxing. While he didn’t win either bout, his popularity earned him the opportunity to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Paul technically didn’t win that fight either, as it was a no-contest due to the bout being an exhibition that went to decision. However, he’s seemingly not done competing in the ring. Speaking on The MMA Hour, ‘The Maverick’ revealed that he intends to return this year to fight Brazilian YouTuber Whindersson Nunes.

“That’s who I would love to fight, to be honest with you. Whindersson’s huge and we’ve been having a back-and-forth for a couple of years now. I think, similarly to myself, he’s pivoted multiple careers and the kid obviously works hard and is disciplined, and I think it would be an amazing match with two massive entertainers.” – said Logan Paul on The MMA Hour (h/t MMAFighting)

Logan Paul continued and noted that he intends to eventually compete in MMA as well. The YouTuber was an accomplished high school and collegiate wrestler before turning to social media content.

“Probably. I get bored, I get f*cking bored. I have so many interests and do so many things, it’s like, why not? Who the f*ck else is doing it? Or can? I think it’d be entertaining, I think it’d be great. A few [promotions have offered fights]. There was one in Japan actually, that I still might end up doing. That excites me.”

