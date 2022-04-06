Logan Paul reveals Paddy Pimblett as ideal UFC opponent: “Paddy can sell”

Logan Paul has revealed his ideal opponent for a proposed UFC fight. The YouTuber would like to face Paddy Pimblett.

The 27-year-old is currently active in both professional wrestling and boxing. However, he’s teased an MMA fight over the years. Paul was previously an accomplished collegiate wrestler before his days as a social media influencer.

While Scott Coker and Bellator have shown interest in bringing him in, Paul seemingly has his eye on the UFC. When he had Dana White on his podcast, he asked if the promotion would bring him in. While the UFC president didn’t say yes, he noted that he’d been open to the idea.

While Paul didn’t have an answer then to White’s question on who he’d like to fight, he does now. ‘The Maverick’ discussed a possible move to the UFC on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Paul revealed that his ideal opponent would be UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“They’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right? He’s super charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come up, he’s young like me, he’s got a real loudmouth. I just like the way he can perform. I think also, in the off-season, he can come up like 25 pounds. The kid blows up in the off-season, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like someone put a pump in him and [blows him up]. So he can get up to 185 and I can get down to 185 and possibly do a UFC match.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Paul continued, “[Dana White] asked me who I’d want to fight and I didn’t have anyone in mind, and now I’m looking at it and I’m like, okay if I were to do a UFC fight, it needs to be with someone who can sell tickets. Paddy can sell, we’ve seen how he can activate crowds, and he’s still relatively new, he’s young, he’s entertaining. I just think the fans would eat that s*** up.”

What do you think about Logan Paul’s comments? Would you like to see him fight Paddy Pimblett?