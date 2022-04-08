Dana White gives thoughts on Jorge Masvidal assaulting Colby Covington: “You thought he wasn’t going to do that?

UFC president Dana White has given his first public thoughts on Jorge Masvidal assaulting Colby Covington.

Last month in the main event of UFC 272, ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ collided. The build-up to the fight was intense, as both men traded many personal insults. However, much of the raw vitriol came from Covington’s end, who called Masvidal a bad father and discussed his children.

The fight itself was a dominant performance by Colby Covington, as he won via unanimous decision. However, both men said they would fight outside of the octagon if they saw each other again. It seems that Masvidal wasn’t playing around with his comments.

Weeks after their fight, Masvidal assaulted Covington outside a restaurant in Miami. He reportedly sucker-punched his foe several times, causing broken teeth. In response, Masvidal was arrested, and Covington is pressing charges.

The incident led to many responses across the MMA community. However, UFC president Dana White was noticeably silent. Now, he’s discussed the incident on The Pat McAfee Show. While White was quick to note that he doesn’t endorse the actions, he’s not surprised.

“Listen, man, in no way shape, or form, do I ever condone my guys fighting in the street or s*it like that. But, on the flip side, when you’re dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal, and you start talking about his family, listen, when you start talking about families, it goes to another level. You talk about families and you’re walking out of a restaurant, you’d better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you.”

White continued, “Is anyone shocked? He talked s*it about his kids and his wife and you thought he’s not going to do that? Of course, he’s going to do that.”

