UFC 273: ‘Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Jacksonville for tonight’s UFC 273 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega at September’s UFC 266 event. ‘The Great’ is currently sporting a twenty-fight winning streak, which includes two consecutive defenses of his featherweight title.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie (17-6 MMA) last competed back in June of 2021, where he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision. That victory was preceded by a loss to Brian Ortega in 2020.

UFC 273 is co-headlined by a bantamweight title fight rematch featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on Petr Yan.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 259. ‘Funkmaster’ was awarded the championship after ‘No Mercy’ was disqualified for throwing an illegal knee.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 267 where he captured the promotions interim bantamweight title by defeating Cory Sandhagen. ‘No Mercy’ has gone 8-1 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2018.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, UFC 273 also features the return of rising star Khamzat Chimaev. ‘The Wolf’ is set to take on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight contest.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since bursting on to the scene at Fight Island. ‘Borz’ is coming off a dominant first round submission victory over Li Jingliang in his most recent effort at UFC 267 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) returned to the win column his last time out, scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning 170lbs kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 273 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Featherweight Title Fight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Bantamweight Title Fight

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev –

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres –

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen –

UFC 273 Preliminary Card (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks –

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd –

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington –

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott –

UFC 273 Early Prelims (6:30 pm EST on ESPN+)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa –

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen –

Julio Arce – vs. Daniel Santos –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 273 fights?