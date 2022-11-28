Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”

Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports.

Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.

Sonnen, 45, believes ‘Bones’ is very skilled and up for any kind of challenge.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his thoughts on Jones:

“I would bet on Jon Jones in anything. I might lose my money, but I would bet on Jon Jones in anything. I’m gonna disgust you guys, but I don’t say this with any exaggeration. If Jon Jones was entering Abu Dhabi tomorrow, and Gordon Ryan was in the bracket, I’ll bet on Jon Jones. Roast away, go ahead. If Jon Jones is going to go over to heavyweight boxing and take on Tyson Fury, I’m gonna bet on Jon Jones…”

Continuing Sonnen said:

“Jon Jones drives me nuts. Jon drives me crazy. I would never deny what I’m seeing, though. When I say I’d bet on Jon in anything: Jon did a no-gi grappling match against a two-time Olympian named Dan Henderson. The fun and the playfulness that Jon had in it while being dominant, it stayed with me.”

Speaking about Anthony Smith and his reservations on Jones, Sonnen doubled down saying (h/t MiddleEasy):

“When it comes to combat, whether I like him or not… I get Anthony (Smith’s) point. I know what Anthony’s saying. Me telling you Jon can beat up Tyson Fury in boxing, I better be prepared to lose my money. Me telling you Jon could win in Abu Dhabi in the bracket, I better have that money because I’m probably gonna hand it over. I’m telling you now, if Jon Jones is doing it and it’s combat, I’m taking Jon.”

It was Anthony Smith who told ‘Morning Kombat’:

“Jon Jones is beatable – very beatable.”

Smith (36-17 MMA) lost by unanimous decision to ‘Bones’ in a title fight back in 2019 at UFC 235.

Now the question becomes, who will Jon Jones fight next? The fighter has been out of commission for over 2 years, his last fight was against Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) in February of 2020 at UFC 247.

Do you agree with Sonnen and would you put your money on Jon Jones regardless of who his next opponent might be? Who would you pick for ‘Bones’ to fight upon his return?

