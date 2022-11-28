Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy reveals previous HIV scare after participating in orgy with a ring card girl

Former UFC middleweight contender Tim Kennedy recently revealed he underwent a concerning HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) scare after participating in a sex orgy with a ring card girl, whose results returned positive.
Kennedy had a successful stint under Strikeforce, going 6-2, with wins over notable names such as Robbie Lawler and losses to Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold. The San Luis Obispo native fought inside the UFC from 2013 – 2016 with a sizeable win over Michael Bisping. Kennedy’s last fight with the promotion went down at UFC 206, where he was finished in the third round by Kelvin Gastelum.
After dropping his failing to win his last two fights inside the UFC, Kennedy called it a career and retired with a professional record of 18-6.
The 43-year-old has continued to be an advocate for the sort since retiring in 2016, appearing on numerous podcasts within the MMA community. Kennedy recently appeared on The 38 Challenge podcast, where he revealed a personal scare he was put through after taking part in a sex orgy with a ring card girl.
Tim Kennedy explains his HIV scare
Kennedy explained the situation:
“Had a couple women pregnant, and had an orgy after a fight,” Tim Kennedy said. “One of the ring girls that was there tested positive for HIV. So then she tracked down all of her former partners. I was one of a litany of them. She walks into the gym and is like, ‘Hey, I’m HIV positive, and you should get tested.’”
“It wasn’t actually like you’re positive or negative,” Tim Kennedy explained. “It was, ‘We’re gonna take some white blood cells counts over a few months to see if you are losing your immunity’. So that sucked.”
Quotes via MMA News
Kennedy, a 24-fight veteran, shared the Octagon and defeated some great names in the sport, including Jason Miller, Zak Cummings, Melvin Manhoef, Robbie Lawler, Roger Gracie, Rafael Natal, and probably the most notable of all, former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping.