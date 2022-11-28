Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy reveals previous HIV scare after participating in orgy with a ring card girl

After dropping his failing to win his last two fights inside the UFC, Kennedy called it a career and retired with a professional record of 18-6.

The 43-year-old has continued to be an advocate for the sort since retiring in 2016, appearing on numerous podcasts within the MMA community. Kennedy recently appeared on The 38 Challenge podcast, where he revealed a personal scare he was put through after taking part in a sex orgy with a ring card girl.

Tim Kennedy explains his HIV scare

Kennedy explained the situation:

“Had a couple women pregnant, and had an orgy after a fight,” Tim Kennedy said. “One of the ring girls that was there tested positive for HIV. So then she tracked down all of her former partners. I was one of a litany of them. She walks into the gym and is like, ‘Hey, I’m HIV positive, and you should get tested.’”

“It wasn’t actually like you’re positive or negative,” Tim Kennedy explained. “It was, ‘We’re gonna take some white blood cells counts over a few months to see if you are losing your immunity’. So that sucked.”