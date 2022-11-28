Paddy Pimblett doesn’t buy into Jake Paul’s boxing success after watching recent footage: “I think his fights are fixed”

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett is under the impression that Jake Paul’s boxing fights are fixed after watching footage of his bout against Anderson Silva.
Pimblett is all set to make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th. Pimblett and Gordon will meet in the co-main event.
Ahead of his toughest test to date, ‘The Baddy’ discussed his upcoming fight and the Youtube boxing scene with Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil on Pub Talk.
Paddy Pimblett praises Jake Paul
“They are a gang of idiots. I give Jake Paul his due now, he’s training that much he probably could beat some professional boxers,” Pimblett said.
“He’s got unlimited funds and he hasn’t got to do anything else, he hasn’t got to go and do a job all he’s got to do is box. And he gets the best coaches in, the best nutritionists in, and stuff like that.”
Despite giving Paul his praise, the Liverpudlian senses his fights are fixed after watching his bout with Anderson Silva.
“I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going [puts arms out]. You can’t help it that’s a human reaction.
“But I seen an angle of a punch he hit Anderson Silva with the other day when he sat down, and he didn’t even hit him.”
Pimblett has been called out numerous times by Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, and says he would happily fight the internet star if the price was right.
Pimblett vs. Logan Paul?
“It’s an easy payday. I don’t want to box any of them, I don’t care about them,” Pimblett concluded.
“I do this properly and professionally against some of the best fighters in the world. But if any of them want to pay me millions of pounds to beat them up I’m all for it.”
Quotes via talkSPORT
Although Pimblett would gladly entertain a crossover contest, it’s unlikely that fans will see it soon. The 27-year-old has his full focus on his UFC career, which couldn’t have started better for the Scouser.
Pimblett made his debut with the promotion in September of 2021 with a first-round stoppage over Luigi Vendramini. Since then, he has attained back-to-back rear-naked-choke wins over Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt. On December 10th, Pimblett can make it 4-0 under the company.
Do you agree with Paddy Pimblettt? Do you think Jake Paul’s fights are fixed?