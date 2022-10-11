x
Tyson Fury slated to return to the ring on December 3 against Derek Chisora

Harry Kettle

Tyson Fury is reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to fight Derek Chisora for the third time in his career.

For many months now, ever since his win over Dillian Whyte back in April, Tyson Fury has gone back and forth between retiring and teasing a comeback for another fight. He’s contemplated getting into the ring against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk, but with none of those match-ups coming to fruition, many were left to wonder who he would battle in his proposed return date of December 3.

The idea of him taking on Derek Chisora had been floated around but considering they’ve fought twice before, with Fury comfortably winning on both occasions, it seemed like little more than a trolling effort from ‘The Gypsy King’.

As it turns out, however, it may have been a serious proposal after all from the unbeaten heavyweight.

Some fans and pundits are happy to see Chisora get one more big payday before potentially retiring, whereas others can’t quite figure out what sort of headspace Fury is in at this moment in time.

This has the makings of a ‘stay busy’ fight for the WBC champion before he finally meets Usyk next year, which would offer up a golden opportunity for him to become the undisputed king of the castle in the division.

When he first challenged Chisora, though, this is what he had to say.

“This one goes out to Derek the shithouse Chisora. You’re running from the trilogy, call yourself war but you should call yourself chicken. Because you’re running from a trilogy, from a career highest payday.

Get the f**king contract signed. Stop being a shithead.”

Are you excited to see Tyson Fury potentially return for a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

