Cain Velasquez to compete at MSG in pro wrestling return

Cain Velasquez is heading to Madison Square Garden for his next booking, but it may not be for the event, or the sport MMA fans were hoping for.

The former UFC heavyweight champion will return to the pro wrestling ring on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Sunday, Sept. 15 at Lucha Libre AAA’s “Invading NY” event, which will take place at the Hulu Theater at MSG.

According to a press release, Velasquez will team up with Brian Cage and Psycho Clown to face Texano Jr., Taurus and Scorpion King in six-man tag team action. This will be the Velasquez’s US debut as a AAA luchadore wrestler.

Following the event in New York, Lucha Libre AAA officials state that the storylines will continue at their “Invading LA” event on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles, Calif. and, while they didn’t specify he would be on the card officially, Velasquez is expected to be on that card as well. Velasquez recently made his lucha libre debut at Triplemania XXVII in Mexico City in a very impressive showing that leaves his future in MMA up in the air.

“For me, I know what I can do and I feel like learning wrestling for the short time that I’ve learned it, it feels very natural to me,” Velasquez told MMA Junkie of his pro wrestling debut. “I loved it. I love going out there and competing and I can’t wait to do more of it.

“I’ve always loved MMA as well from when I started doing it until now,” Velasquez added. “I’m still training and I still love it, so I’m not sure if I’m done yet. I still love MMA but pro wrestling is something I really love as well. It hit me by surprise and I wasn’t sure if I would like it or if I could even do it at first. I’ve becoming a natural to it. I love the acting side of it, the entertainment. I get to do stuff that’s physical then it also looks cool.”

Do you believe Cain Velasquez will return to the UFC?