VIDEO | Cain Velasquez shines in pro wrestling debut at AAA Triplemania XXVll

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut at Lucha Libre AAA’s TripleMania card tonight in Mexico City.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Velasquez discussed his move to pro wrestling.

“I grew up watching pro wrestling, and I’ve always loved it, especially lucha style wrestling.” Cain Velasquez explained. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do, and I’m happy that I have this opportunity now to do it.”

As seen in the video below, the former UFC heavyweight kingpin shined in his pro wrestling debut this evening, where he competed in a six-man tag with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against Los Mercenarios Texano Jr. and Taurus, who were joined by a mystery partner.

Cain Velasquez has a history with former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Unriversal title holder Brock Lesnar, but says ‘The Beast‘ had no influence on his decision to enter pro wrestling.

“No, I don’t have a relationship with anybody I’ve competed against. MMA is tough. For me, I don’t really make friends. My opponents are my enemies. So [Brock] didn’t reach out.” Cain Velasquez said. “I went over to the WWE Performance Center in Florida about a year ago, trained out there, and got my feet wet. I’ve always liked it, I’ve always watched, but to actually go into the ring and do it, it feels perfect.”

While a transition to pro wrestling full time may be looming, currently Cain Velasquez is happy being able to compete in both the UFC and the sports entertainment industry.

“My UFC contract allows me to do both. I can keep wrestling as long as I want, and I can keep fighting as long as I want. As far as the wrestling goes, there are two more events that I am for sure doing after Triplemania.”

Who would you like to see Cain Velasquez fight in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019