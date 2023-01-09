Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley.

‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.

The Georgian dominated the Arkansas native, ultimately winning by second-round submission. Post-fight, Mitchell revealed that he was suffering from the flu, but opted not to withdraw. His financial status played a role as well, as the featherweight revealed he needed the cash.

Nonetheless, Bryce Mitchell’s first career defeat gave a lot of ammunition to Sean O’Malley. Despite ‘Sugar’ competing at 135 pounds, he’s gone back and forth several times with the featherweight contender on social media. Last year, the feud became intense, as O’Malley routinely made jokes about Mitchell’s background and intelligence.

Earlier today, the Arkansas native hit back following O’Malley’s recent jab on Twitter. Responding to comments Mitchell made about fighting with the flu due to financial reasons, the bantamweight made a joke he could’ve given him twenty dollars.

That joke didn’t go over well with Bryce Mitchell. In a series of tweets, ‘Thug Nasty’ went off on O’Malley for making jokes about his financial situation. He also questioned if the bantamweight contender would ever fight him.

Damn B hit me up I could spot you 20$ next time — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 7, 2023

@SugaSeanMMA keep ur 20 bucks. if u need sum acres holler at me. or a haircut. i can hook u up with both — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 9, 2023

@SugaSeanMMA ur makin it real personal. talkin bout my family n money. will u take the fite tho? no one likes a dude whos all talk — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 9, 2023

