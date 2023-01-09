Dustin Poirier still hopeful Michael Chandler will be “honest” about what he did at UFC 281: “I don’t want an apology. It doesn’t mean anything to me”

Dustin Poirier wants Michael Chandler to tell the truth.

At UFC 281, Poirier and Chandler fought in a highly-anticipated bout that lived up to expectations. It was a back-and-forth war but in the third round, Poirier got the submission which he was pleased with.

“Just getting the win in general, but finishing him was the goal. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to submit him. I knew I had the capabilities to do it, but I thought I was going to knock him out. I really did,” Poirier said to Bloody Elbow. “When I went to sleep at night, every night during training camp, I really felt like I was going to clip this guy and hurt him and get him out of there And I did. You know I hurt him, but I just couldn’t get him out of there. He was tougher than I thought. I seen him hurt in past fights, and I just thought in my mind, like if that happens, I’m going to get him out of there. He was (a) little more durable than I expected him to be.”

Although Dustin Poirier got the stoppage, after the fight he criticized Chandler for fish-hooking him, claiming he did it on purpose. As well, ‘Iron’ dripped pools of blood on Poirier’s face which ‘The Diamond’ was not happy about.

Even though the fight was months ago, Poirier says he still is hoping for Michael Chandler to tell the truth and admit he did it on purpose.

“I don’t want an apology. It doesn’t mean anything to me. I just want you to be honest, you know?” Poirier added.

As of right now, Dustin Poirier does not have his next fight booked but Beneil Dariush has called him out. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen.

Do you think Michael Chandler will say he did the fish hooking on purpose against Dustin Poirier?