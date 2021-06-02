Brian Ortega slams Alex Volkanovski for suggesting he is a “fake” and “awkward” person

Brian Ortega was not happy to learn that Alex Volkanovksi had dubbed him as a “fake” and “awkward” person following their filming of TUF 29.

Volkanovski (22-1 MMA) and Ortega (15-1 MMA) just spent weeks in each others presence while serving as coaches of Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter.

According to the Australian, after getting to know ‘T-City‘ a little better this Spring he can honestly say that he thinks Ortega is a “fake” person.

“To be honest, he doesn’t say much,” Alex Volkanovski said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast (h/t MMAJunkie). “I’m a bit over him, to be honest. I just think he’s fake, and I don’t believe his sh*t. He plays a nice guy, and some of the sh*t he says, I think it’s all bullsh*t.”

Alex Volkanovski continued to share his thoughts on Brian Ortega:

“You’re trying to get reads on him and things like that, but I just think he’s f*cking awkward. He’s an awkward dude. We started realizing that so we just started playing on that a fair bit and hey, knowing that he’s easily triggered, that might be a route to this next fight as well.”

Volkanovski’s comments clearly made their way past Brian Ortega, as the former title challenger responded with the following message on Twitter:

@alexvolkanovski when you show me respect in person then turn around and get on a podcast and call me fake, says more about you then me. Even when @joerogan asked you why you had nothing to back up your statement. — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 1, 2021

The debut episode of TUF 29 aired this evening. Following the conclusion of the season, Brian Ortega will challenge Alex Volkanovksi for the promotions featherweight title.

