Michael Bisping reveals he was offered a massive payday to box Jake Paul

Michael Bisping was offered to box Jake Paul, but he turned it down.

Bisping, like many other MMA fighters, had trashed Paul, and the brash YouTuber turned boxer called out ‘The Count’ and offered him a fight. However, it didn’t come to fruition and Ben Askren ended up stepping up to box Paul and got knocked out in the first round.

After his win, several MMA fighters called Paul out again and Bisping says he was offered $500k to box the YouTuber. However, he turned it down and Tyron Woodley ended up getting the fight, which Bisping says he’s glad about.

“I’m happy for him,” Bisping said on his podcast Believe You Me (via MMAFighting). “I don’t know what he’s going to get paid, but I’ll tell you right now, I was offered $500,000 to fight Jake Paul. So, I would assume it’s probably more since the fight’s happening.

“So good for him,” Bisping continued. “He might go out there and might be getting $1 million, and I couldn’t be happier for Tyron, because he really deserves it.”

Although Bisping is happy for Woodley to get paid, he still believes it’s a competitive fight against Paul. He isn’t sure who will win but knows it’s a big step-up in completion for Paul and a chance for Woodley to right the wrongs of his last couple of fights.

“This is a more interesting matchup, because before, everybody knew,” Bisping said. “Everybody didn’t know. Everybody f*cking kissed Ben Askren’s ass and said he was going to wipe the floor. There was one person that was smart enough, and I’m sorry to say, it was me. I knew it was going to happen. But Tyron Woodley, I still think…he could put on a fight… Tyron Woodley is going to put up a significantly better fight than Ben Askren did. That’s a fact.”

