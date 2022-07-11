Brian Ortega says he’s “a deadly opponent” for Alexander Volkanovski: “I put him in the most danger he’s ever been in his career”

Brian Ortega believes he is a dangerous opponent for Alexander Volkanovski and is confident he will prove that if they rematch.

Ortega and Volkanovski fought in the main event of UFC 266 for the featherweight title but it was the Aussie who won the fight by decision. However, in the scrap, Ortega had the champ in two chokes that appeared to be tight but Volkanovski got out of them. According to ‘T-City’, he believes that proves how dangerous he is.

“I would love that personally because I feel like from what the world’s seeing is he’s defended, he won the belt, he’s defended the belt, and the one person that gave him the hardest time was me. (I) put him in the most danger he’s ever been in his career… He finished Zombie, he beat Max three times and I just put him in the most danger and people noticed that, people saw. I’m just a deadly opponent for him,” Ortega said to Inside Fighting. “Obviously, I’m always gonna train to win, to fight this guy and beat this guy. I believe I have the tools and capabilities to do so if I play my cards right. So it’s all about seeing how I can play my cards right and going in there and finishing this man.”

Brian Ortega is set to face Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Long Island on Saturday. Should he win, he says he isn’t sure if he will get another crack at Volkanovski right away but he wouldn’t say no to it.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ortega is coming off the loss to Volkanovski in one of the best fights of 2021. Prior to that, he beat Korean Zombie by decision to return to the win column after losing by TKO to Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

Would you like to see Brian Ortega vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2?