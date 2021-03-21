Brian Ortega issues statement after losing out on UFC 260 title fight with Alex Volkanovski

Brian Ortega has issued a statement after losing out on his proposed UFC 260 featherweight title fight with Alex Volkanovski.

Earlier tonight news broke that next weekend’s slated co-headliner between Ortega and Volkanovski had been cancelled, this due to safety protocols against the global pandemic.

Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA) was expecting to challenge for the promotions featherweight title for a second time at next weekend’s UFC 260 event. In his initial effort at UFC 231 in December of 2018, ‘T-City’ suffered a brutal TKO loss to then-champion Max Holloway. However, after dominating The Korean Zombie in his most recent effort, Ortega was confident that he would be bringing home the gold this time around opposite Volkanovski.

Unfortunately for Ortega and his team, they will have to a little longer before having getting a second crack at the UFC featherweight strap.

Alex Volkanovski announced earlier this evening that he had tested positive for Covid and was thus forced to withdraw from next Saturday’s event (see that here).

Most recently, Brian Ortega took to social media where he issued the following statement regarding the news that his featherweight title fight with Alex Volkanovski has been postponed.

“So you guys all heard, I don’t have to tell you anymore. But, Volkanovski tested positive for Covid. He’s done everything right. We’ve done everything right. I know you (Alex Volkanovski) would have taken the fight, even with Covid. That’s the type of human you are. I respect that. I hope you get better. I hope you heal up fast and we’ll postpone it and we will just reschedule it to when we’ve got to. Stay sharp. We’re staying sharp and whenever this sh*t is meant to happen it will happen.” – Ortega said.

Who were you picking to win between Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski prior to their title fight being cancelled earlier today? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!