Israel Adesanya reacts to Derek Brunson defeating Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 22

Israel Adesanya was clearly watching tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event between perennial middleweight contenders Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson.

Brunson (22-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in August. Prior to that finish, the middleweight veteran was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (21-6 MMA) was riding a five-fight winning streak ahead of tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event. In his most previous appearance, ‘Trail Blazer’ had earned a KO victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 256. With that said, Holland was already talking about a potential fight with Israel Adesanya prior to this evenings contest.

Despite Kevin’s confidence, tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event proved to be a rather one-sided contest. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to dominate Holland on the canvas on route to a lopsided decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision

Check out how Israel Adesanya reacted to Brunson defeating Holland below:

First 3 rounds 10-8 according to the judges for my fight lol. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 21, 2021

“First 3 rounds 10-8 according to the judges for my fight lol.” – Adesanya initially wrote in reference to his most recent fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Then, following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 headliner, ‘Stylebender’ shared the following statement seemingly mocking Kevin Holland.

“…he got taking down and beat up there.” – Crackhead Kevin. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 21, 2021

“‘…he got taking down and beat up there.’ – Crackhead Kevin.” – Adesanya wrote on Twitter.

Israel Adesanya (20-1 MMA) is of course coming off the first loss of his mixed martial arts career to Jan Blachowicz which occurred earlier this month in Las Vegas.

‘Stylebender’ is hoping to defend his middleweight title against Darren Till next, this if the Liverpool native can defeat Marvin Vettori next month.

