UFC Vegas 22 Bonus Report: Max Griffin among four POTN winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Kevin Holland taking on Derek Brunson.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event did not go the way many fans, including oddsmakers, were expecting. While Holland was favored to defeat his veteran opponent, Brunson played the underdog roll to a tee. Derek was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to dominate Kevin Holland on the Octagon canvas for the better part of twenty-five minutes, earning a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 22, welterweight fighters Max Griffin and Song Kenan squared off in hopes of moving up the 170lbs ranks. The result was a devastating first round KO for ‘Pain’, who flattened Kenan with a right hand.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 22 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and thrilling finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Max Griffin picked up an extra $50k for his aforementioned first round knockout victory over Song Kenan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 co-main event.

Performance of the night: Bantamweight standout Adrian Yanez earned an extra $50k for his sensational third round knockout victory over Gustavo Lopez.

Performance of the night: Grant Dawson pocketed an extra $50k for his buzzer beater KO victory over Leonardo Santos. Dawson finished the former TUF Brazil 2 winner with a hammer fist in the final second of the fight.

Performance of the night: Bruno Silva picked up an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over JP Buys in the first fight of the evening.

