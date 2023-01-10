Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year.

It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.

In her last outing, she fought to an unbelievably close split decision win over Taila Santos. In the eyes of many, she should’ve lost that bout.

Either way, the veteran is ready to take on any challengers that come her way. Brendan Schaub, meanwhile, feels as if there’s someone who could serve as a bridge too far.

“I don’t even know who’s at flyweight. It would have to be Amanda Nunes, what else is left for her?”

“Did Tatiana say she’s coming back at 35 or 25?”, Schaub asked.

After hearing that she’d be returning at flyweight, he had the following prediction.

Shevchenko in trouble?

“There you go. I would be willing to bet all my cash on Tatiana Suarez being the champ within the next year.”

It has indeed been confirmed that Tatiana Suarez will return to the Octagon this year. She’ll face Montana De La Rosa on February 25, and the contest will go down at flyweight.

Given that she hasn’t competed in the cage since summer 2019, it’s near enough impossible to say how well she’s going to fare. Alas, with an unbeaten record of 8-0, Shevchenko had better watch her back.

