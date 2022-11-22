Taila Santos bashes Valentina Shevchenko for supposedly turning down a rematch: “I showed she was no big deal”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Talia Santos isn’t happy with Valentina Shevchenko turning down a rematch.

At UFC 275 in June, the two-faced off in the co-main event. The Brazilian headed into the fight as a massive underdog, and it was understandable. Prior to the event, Shevchenko had lost just two rounds total during her time at 125 pounds.

Despite being the underdog, the challenger put on a great showing in Singapore. Santos used her grappling and wrestling to overwhelm the champion early. However, after suffering a broken orbital, the challenger struggled. Shevchenko ultimately rallied and won by split decision.

Since then, Valentina Shevchenko has been quiet about a return. If it’s up to Taila Santos, a rematch would be in order. As she revealed in an interview with MMAFighting, the bout has already been offered to both women.

According to Santos, Shevchenko has turned the fight down, and she’s not happy.

“We’ve been asking for fights over and over again — asking for the rematch, really,” Santos said. “Tiago [Okamura, manager] spoke with Mick [Maynard] and the UFC, informed them I was well and training. They even said that Valentina was running. She asked them for fights, but not against me… I’m training and waiting, but it’s been hard to get a fight. I wanted the rematch, but Valentina didn’t agree to it. Based on her social media, she’s just traveling.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “All the girls say Valentina is a monster, but I’ve been saying for a while she has no ground game. I showed that there was no reason to fear [her]. I knew she wouldn’t accept a rematch after that fight. I called her out anyway, but I knew she wouldn’t take the risk of losing her belt. She wouldn’t rematch me after I showed she was no big deal. She’s scared.”

