Joe Rogan explains why fighters who feel effects from CTE still continue to compete: “It’s so above and beyond normal life experiences”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he believes fighters carry on competing despite feeling the extreme effects.

The impact of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) has been well documented across the last decade and beyond. Whether it be in the NFL or combat sports, a parade of athletes have been posthumously diagnosed with the condition that impacts the brain.

Unfortunately, it’s an ongoing situation that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Someone who has seen fighters suffer from such an illness is none other than Joe Rogan. The podcast host has sat cageside for years, watching members of the UFC roster take all kinds of punishment.

In a recent episode of JRE, he gave his thoughts on why they continue to get back in there.

“I think that people don’t generally think about the risks in terms of the future. They think, how do I feel right now? Especially fighters. The glory of winning a fight, the glory of getting your hand raised. It’s so above and beyond normal life experiences.”

Rogan lays down the law

“Even guys who have taken some shots and do feel the effects so they take a few months off and they want to get back in there again because it’s so much more exciting than regular life.”

Rogan makes a great point about just how addictive this game can be. It’s led to many fighters competing way past their prime, with so many suffering long term consequences ever since.

Whatever you may believe, something needs to be done in order to study this issue further.

