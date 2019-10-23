Breaking! MMA legends Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber book opponents for UFC 245

UFC veterans Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber have confirmed opponents for UFC 245

The former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo has moved down to bantamweight to fight the No 1 ranked contender Marlon Moraes. ‘Magic’ Moraes last fought the bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo in June at UFC 238. His shot at the title fell flat as ‘Triple C’ finished him via TKO in the third round. Jose Aldo is looking to return to championship glory and take the bantamweight belt from Henry Cejudo. A win against the No 1 ranked contender, Moraes, could lead to that title shot.

Urijah Faber is also scheduled to fight a top-ranked bantamweight. ‘The California Kid’ will be squaring off against No 4 ranked contender, Petr Yan. The 40-year has proved age is just a number after coming out of a two and a half break to defeat Ricky Simon. Prior to that, Faber defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision in 2016.

Yan is riding an 8-fight win streak, beating notable contenders such as John Dodson and Jimmie Rivera. The only professional loss of his 13-1-0 career was against Magomed ‘The Propeller’ Magomedov. However, ‘No Mercy’ rematched the Russian opponent in 2017 and won, vindicating his first loss.

UFC 245 takes place on December 14, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Colby Covington will be fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will be facing Alexander Volkanovski. Stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all the UFC 245 updates.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com October 23, 2019