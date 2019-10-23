Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White on Conor McGregor no longer being the man

Michael Bisping sides with Dana White on the belief that Conor McGregor is no longer “the man” in the UFC.

White recently told The Boston Globe that McGregor has lost the distinction of being called “the man” to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor back in Oct. 2018.

“Khabib is the man now,” Dana White stated. “Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.”

On the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping agreed with the UFC boss.

“Dana went out there, and listen he said, ‘Conor’s not the man anymore. Khabib is the man, so I guess he gets to call the shots,’ Michael Bisping said. “That’s not a lie, he’s the champ. If you’re the champ, you’re the man. If you’re the only undefeated champ in the UFC, that also gives you a little more extra ‘the man.’ If you’ve also got a ridiculously large following and you’re the biggest Muslim athlete out there, then also yeah that makes you the man. But it turns out Conor took exception to that. [He] wasn’t very happy and immediately went right back at Dana.”

McGregor did indeed fire back at White in a Twitter post.

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

“Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jockstrap sniffer championships.” – Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Has Conor McGregor’s time as “the man” of the UFC passed?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.