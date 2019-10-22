PHOTO | Jose Aldo looks shredded in cut down to bantamweight

Former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo is eyeing a move down to bantamweight.

Many have been hesitant that the former champion could make 135-pounds, including UFC president, Dana White.

“Aldo sent me a text telling me he wants to do this so we really haven’t talked about it,” White said. “But there’s no way that kid can make 35 pounds. No way. You remember when he was the champ how hard it was for him to make 45 pounds and he’s not getting any younger.

“So I haven’t even taken that serious. Love Aldo, I want to do what he wants to do but I don’t think I want to see him try to cut to ’35. I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”

He also said Jose Aldo has had a hard time making 145-pounds so making 135 is something he doesn’t believe would happen. Yet, the Brazilian took to social media saying he wanted to make the cut, and now it appears that is underway.

Ana Hissa, a journalist for Combate, shared a photo of Jose Aldo and his cut down to 135-pounds and he looks shredded.

Determinado a lutar no peso-galo, José Aldo mostrou que entrou firme na dieta e exibiu o novo shape #feedmma pic.twitter.com/zQbM6LNCRX — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) October 22, 2019

Jose Aldo last fought at UFC 237 where he lost to Alexander Volkanovski by decision. Before that, he TKO’d both Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens to get back into the win column.

Those victories were preceded by back-to-back losses to Max Holloway, where he lost his featherweight belt and then came up short in his chance to reclaim UFC gold.

The 33-year-old has notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Urijah Faber, Chan Sung Jung, and Ricardo Lamas among others.

When Jose Aldo will make his bantamweight debut or who it will be against remains to be seen. But, he has called for an immediate title shot against Henry Cejudo, and the champion seems interested.

What do you make of Jose Aldo making the cut down to bantamweight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.