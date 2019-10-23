Conor McGregor gives his prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor was asked to predict who he believes will win the UFC 244 main event between welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, and his answer may surprise you.

Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine on Wednesday, the host asked “Mystic Mac” who will win the BMF title at UFC 244. Here’s what Conor McGregor said.

“I think Diaz beats him. He’s got crisper boxing, way more experience,” Conor McGregor said. “I think Masvidal’s had a good run. He’s on a two-fight win streak. The game is very forgetful, I believe, our sport is. I think Diaz has enough in it to do it. I think he’s in a better space. You’ve got to factor in that. What kind of space the fighter’s in because everybody’s the best on their day, you know what I mean? I think Diaz beats him.”

Conor McGregor has first-hand knowledge of fighting Diaz, having competed against him twice in 2016. McGregor was submitted in a huge upset when Diaz choked him out back at UFC 196, a fight that turned Diaz into a huge superstar. McGregor then got revenge when he won a majority decision over Diaz at UFC 202 in one of the best fights of that year.

Conor McGregor has not fought Jorge Masvidal yet, but Masvidal has called McGregor out on many past occasions and it’s possible we could see that matchup down the road between the two rivals. You have to expect McGregor will be very interested in who wins this fight at UFC 244 between Diaz and Masvidal given that McGregor likely believes he should be in the BMF title picture as well.

Of course, McGregor is all about getting a rematch against his archrival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Mystic Mac” also gave his prediction for the fight between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor’s prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal?