Brandon Moreno relieved feud with Deiveson Figueiredo is over: “It feels awesome”

Reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno is quite happy that his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo is over.

Moreno and Figueiredo fought for the fourth time in the co-main event of UFC 283. Moreno scored the third-round TKO finish to become a two-time UFC Flyweight Champion.

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Moreno told Ariel Helwani that there is a weight off his shoulders now that the Figueiredo chapter has ended.

“It feels very cool,” Moreno told Arield Helwani on The MMA Hour. “It feels awesome, just to be out of all the stress, all the pressure, win this rivalry, make history. To be honest, the first time I won the title was more special because it was the first time, that’s it. It’s very simple. This one, I felt like I could beat this guy, so I knew it. Even before the fight, I knew I could beat him. I just went to the octagon, finished the job, and I just feel very happy to show to the world I’m real.”

As far as the finish to the fourth clash goes, Brandon Moreno said it boils down to Deiveson Figueiredo having a limit on how much punishment he’s willing to take.

“He doesn’t like the pressure,” Moreno said. “He doesn’t like to be walking back or in a lot of transitions, because he starts to get tired and he starts to get frustrated. At some little point of his mind, he likes to quit. I can see it, and I saw it before, especially in the second fight against him