Daniel Cormier thinks Jorge Masvidal “must” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has his back against the wall and needs to win his next fight.

Masvidal will meet Gilbert Burns on the UFC 287 card scheduled for April 8. Headlining that card will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

It’s a big fight for Masvidal, who is looking to avoid his fourth loss in a row. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier said that Masvidal has found himself in a must-win situation (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It was hard for Masvidal to take this fight when in reality, I’ve long said it’s the best fight for him to get back to where he’s trying to go in the short-term,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Because if you beat Gilbert and you’re Jorge Masvidal with his star power, you’re right back in the mix. But you can’t lose if you’re Jorge. You’ve got to win. You’ve got to get this one. For as bad as the decision loss to Kamaru Usman in the first one, the knockout in the second one, then the decision loss to Colby Covington, you lose to Gilbert Burns and now you’ve lost to three of the top four of five fighters in the world.

“I don’t know if you come back from that at an advanced age in fighting. Will his star power be hurt? I don’t think so. People love Jorge Masvidal. But this is a must-win situation for ‘Gamebred.’ He’s got to get it done.”

Masvidal lost two UFC Welterweight Championship bouts against Kamaru Usman and a grudge match with Colby Covington. Another loss may have some questioning just how much juice “Gamebred” has left.